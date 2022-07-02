K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 28,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $14,016,000. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 620,474 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,504,000 after buying an additional 501,758 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $8,687,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

