StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 50,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 385,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 290,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 80,542 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000.

BGR opened at $11.02 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.049 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

