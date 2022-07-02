K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $659,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Raymond James stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

