StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after buying an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,684,000 after buying an additional 272,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $91.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average is $126.61.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

