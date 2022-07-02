K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,910 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BCTXW stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCTXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.