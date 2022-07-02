K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,903,000 after purchasing an additional 217,348 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $981,281.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

