StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.