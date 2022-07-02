StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $102.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

