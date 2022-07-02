K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ARCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $143.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.46.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $3.13. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 62.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.19%.

About Arch Resources (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.