K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $97.93 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $179.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $116.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.55.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $222.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

