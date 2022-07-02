StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period.

MHI opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

