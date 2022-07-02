StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 981 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.