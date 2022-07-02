StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.26 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

