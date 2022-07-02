StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 826 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NKE opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.