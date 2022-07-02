Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Decreased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.