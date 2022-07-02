Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $301.63 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $294.29 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

