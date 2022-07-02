Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.