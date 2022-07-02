Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,574,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,494,000 after acquiring an additional 569,501 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

BAC stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

