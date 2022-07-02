Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,482 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,041,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

