Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get JPMorgan International Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JIG stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $83.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.