Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

