Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

TGT opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

