Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,627 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

ITM stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

