Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 454,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

