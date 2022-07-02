Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $327.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

