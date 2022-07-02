FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stake Cut by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

