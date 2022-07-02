The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 844.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 43,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $139.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

