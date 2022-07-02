Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $66.75 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

