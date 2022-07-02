Southern’s (SO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Southern has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

