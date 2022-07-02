23,406 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after buying an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $81.26.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.