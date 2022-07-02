23,406 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after buying an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

