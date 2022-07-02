Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $297,284,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America cut their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $86.27 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.46 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

