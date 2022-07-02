iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,614,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.