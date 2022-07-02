Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,576,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 159,349 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 648,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 537,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.30%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

