Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 124 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

