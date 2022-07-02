Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 327 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after buying an additional 342,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after buying an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

