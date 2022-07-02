Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $622,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 304.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $285.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

