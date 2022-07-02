Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 112 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

ASML opened at $449.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $535.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.66. The company has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $443.45 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

