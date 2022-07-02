Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 187.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

