Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Position Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,120 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,797 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,034,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,438,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.