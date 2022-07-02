Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $87,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of CNC opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

