Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $48.98 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $49.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26.

