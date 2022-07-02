Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

IVT opened at $25.99 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

About InvenTrust Properties (Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.