Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $90,000 Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.66. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.12.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

