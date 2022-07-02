Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $681.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $748.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $887.53. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

