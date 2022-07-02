Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 665 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

