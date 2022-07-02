Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.