Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,564 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,753 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 763.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $173.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.18. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

