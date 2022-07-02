Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

