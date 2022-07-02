Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $223,388,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Etsy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $90,003,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,228 shares of company stock valued at $9,624,096. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.99. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

