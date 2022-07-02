Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

